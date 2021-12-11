Using IKEA deals, a woman saves £200 on a designer-look mirror.

Mirrors are a great way to add a finishing touch to a room while also making it feel bigger, but they may be pricey if you’re looking for a large statement piece.

A Crittall mirror, a popular style that looks like a window, drew the attention of one woman. She was, however, concerned about the £300 price tag.

Lauren Reading opted to make her own mirror rather than spend the money on the pricey one.

Lauren, 41, constructed the exact Crittall mirror at a tenth of the cost using IKEA mirrors and MDF.

Lauren told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk how she made her dream mirror for for £92.

She stated, ” “After joining DIY groups on Facebook and watching other people make similar mirrors, I came up with the idea. I really like the Crittall style; it’s the right blend of classic and modern, so I decided to try it myself!” After researching various approaches utilized by others, I devised a strategy and went for it. I already had all of the glues and paints, so I only needed to purchase the mirrors, trim, and MDF. I paid £35.00 for a huge sheet of MDF, £8.00 for wooden trim, and £35.00 for five sets of IKEA mirrors. I already had the tools, adhesive, and paint, and the bracket was only £13.99.

“Overall, I spent less than £100 on this.” I’ve seen them online for £300 and even more for a similar size! I used PVA glue to paint the MDF and let it dry, which reportedly helps things attach better.

“I used black paint to paint the trim and trimmed it to size. I painted a grid on the MDF where the trim would go in case there were any gaps – I was told not to paint the entire piece of MDF since the mirrors would attach better.

“I used wood glue to adhere the trim to two perpendicular edges and No More Nails glue to secure a mirror in the corner.” Then I worked along the longest edge, trimming, mirroring, and repeating.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”