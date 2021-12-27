Using deals from B&M and Amazon, a family transforms a ‘dated’ caravan.

For approximately £520, a family turned their 19-year-old caravan into a new and elegant space.

Cerys Hopkins, 42, a mother of four from Wales, used deals from high street stores and the support of her family to give the “dated” trailer a much-needed makeover.

The refurbishment took three months and included supplies from B&M, Amazon, and others.

Using discounts from B&M, The Range, and other stores, parents create ‘boho’ bunk beds.

“My husband and I adored holidays at our grandparents’ caravans as youngsters, and we always dreamed of having our own so our children could experience it too,” Cerys told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“We pounced at the chance when one came offered for sale nearby. I’d seen caravan makeovers before, and all I wanted to do was put our own imprint on one. The inside of older vans are rather dated, and the van we bought is from 2002. I started with screenshots of ideas I liked and worked my way up from there.

“In between jobs, education, and parenthood, my husband, eldest son, 17, and I accomplished the transition over three months.” To prepare, we removed all of the doors, sugar-soaped and cleaned everything, stripped the flooring, and removed all of the soft furniture.

“Anything that could be removed was put in our garage so we could have extra space.” Our dining room and garage have been taken over!” Cerys and her family painted the cupboards, walls, and ceilings with Frenchic Alfresco paint. “We utilized sticky vinyl to cover all worktops and tabletops, wood strips to create the main wall in the dining area, and tropical wallpaper to make a statement in the bathroom,” she explained.

“For the kitchen wall area, we utilized adhesive back tiles, for the living area, we chose carpet to create a homey atmosphere, and for the remainder, we selected vinyl flooring because it’s easy to maintain.” The old gas fire was replaced with an electric fire, which was finished off with a rustic chopped log surround.

“I replaced the antiquated wall lights with something more modern and in line with the style, and I changed the sockets to ones with USB ports.”

The caravan modification cost £520 in total. “The flooring cost £60 from a local carpet shop, the. “Summary concludes,” Cerys added.