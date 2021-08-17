Using an everyday kitchen item, a woman shares an amazing hack for stripping corn ears.

For many people, fresh corn is preferable to canned corn, however when eating straight from the cob isn’t desired, the conundrum of removing the corn might be a problem.

Now, a TikTok user has offered a simple way for stripping corn with a tool you presumably already own.

A Bundt pan is typically used for baking round cakes and pastries, but it’s now being utilized for savory dishes as well.

@creativescraps taught how to use a corn stripper by setting the pan on top of a bucket and using some elbow grease. Her husband slid the roasted corn ears into the Bundt pan, matching up the core with the center.

The corn is eventually stripped and falls into the pan, while the core falls into the bucket via the gap.

The corn must be boiled first, as shown in a later video by the TikTok user, or the corn kernels would not strip from the center.

“I saw it on TikTok and knew I had to give it a shot. All winter long, delicious corn. Walmart has a Bundt pan for $8.97. She captioned the video, “My hubby filled the hole a little more.”

Although Bundt pans have been seen on TikTok being utilized in the corn stripping process, most hacks include using the pan to hold the corn against before cutting the niblets away with a knife. In a comment, @creativescraps also confirmed that this procedure removes the entire niblet, “unlike a knife.”

@creativescraps

I saw it on Tiktok and knew I had to try it; it’s delicious corn throughout winter, and it’s made in a bundt pan. Walmart $8.97 âTMoriginal sound – user card creatorâTM my spouse enlarged the hole a littleâTM

However, this hack has received over three million views and 200,000 likes, with viewers hailing it as “brilliant.”

One user said, “Sheer genius, my friend.”

“Wow, that was brilliant! “I’m definitely going to try this,” said another.

This approach is especially handy for individuals who prefer fresh maize to canned corn throughout the winter months. After being stripped, the corn can be frozen and eaten at a later time.

TikTok has evolved into a hotspot for handy kitchen hacks involving food and devices already on hand. A TikTok user was hacked in July. This is a condensed version of the information.