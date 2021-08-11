Users on Whatsapp have been cautioned not to open messages that might immediately deplete their bank accounts.

As scammers strive to acquire people’s money during the coronavirus crisis, the number of scams has increased over the last year.

And now, according to Birmingham Live, internet safety experts are offering a new warning to individuals who use the messaging network WhatsApp.

Scam communications used by fraudsters to take money from naive victims have been found by security researchers in Eastern Europe.

As a result, WhatsApp users are advised to be cautious and watchful in the face of fake communications.

“Unexpected deliveries requiring payment by the recipient remained one of the most common tricks this past quarter,” according to Kaspersky Lab, an anti-virus company.

“The rationale for the ‘mail business’ invoice could range from customs charges to shipping costs.

“When victims attempted to pay for the service, they were directed to a phony website, where they risked not only losing the money (which may be much more than mentioned in the email), but also leaking their bank card information.”

“As we’ve seen in the past, attackers are taking advantage of new trends and disruptions to steal money and credentials, whether it’s a growing use of messengers or a persistent problem with postal delivery during a pandemic.

“Because they play on human emotion, spam and phishing scams are still some of the most effective ways to launch successful attacks.

“The best thing people can do is be aware of any unexpected emails and be extremely cautious about clicking on any email attachments or links, instead going directly to the website.”