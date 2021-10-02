Users of mobile banking have been warned about a major shift coming later this month.

Customers will be able to pay up to £100 using their contactless card in the near future, making payments even more convenient.

In an effort to make card transactions faster for customers, the contactless limit for card payments will increase from £45 to £100 starting October 15.

However, there has been fear that the rule change will increase the danger of fraud.

Before losing her infant son, the mother ‘begged for a scan.’

Millions of mobile banking clients will soon be able to set their own contactless restrictions to combat this risk.

Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland will be able to establish their own contactless limits of £30 to £95 via their mobile app.

The £30 cap is much lower than the £45 maximum now in place.

The limit can be adjusted in £5 increments.

They will also be able to turn on and off contactless capability. When completing card transactions, they will need to enter a Pin if they turn it off completely.

By default, contactless limitations will be set at £100.

According to Lloyds, anyone who is a victim of contactless card fraud will not be out of pocket.

From October 15, consumers will be able to make contactless payments up to the new £100 limit, while some retailers may take longer to upgrade their terminals.

“When the contactless limit increases, our clients will be able to utilize new capabilities in our mobile app to switch contactless on and off, as well as establish their own transaction limit,” said Philip Robinson, personal current accounts, payments, and fraud and financial crime director at the banks.

“We’ve taken consumer input into account to create this option, which will enable customers to make the most of the £100 limit in a way that suits them.”

“Contactless payment has proven incredibly popular with customers, and a rising number of transactions are being made using contactless technology,” said David Postings, chief executive of trade association UK Finance.

“By raising the cap to £100, consumers will be able to pay for higher-value purchases such as their weekly shop or filling up their car with gas.

“The payments sector has put in a lot of effort to build the infrastructure that allows merchants to operate.”

“The summary comes to an end.”