Users flood Instagram in search of Gabby Petito, swarming Brian Laundrie in the comments.

Gabby Petito, 22, went missing while on a cross-country camping trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. People are flocking to Instagram in the hopes of locating her.

The couple had been recording their trips with the hashtag #vanlife on their social media profiles. Since Petito’s disappearance, many members of the public have gone through their social media accounts for clues as to where he might be.

Several Instagram accounts dedicated to the missing persons case have been launched, including @gabby.petito and @gabbypetitocase, which provide updates on the case.

In the comments of his Instagram postings, Laundrie, who has been named as a person of interest, has been bombarded by people accusing him of being complicit in Petito’s disappearance.

On September 1, Laundrie returned to the couple’s shared home in North Port, Florida, without Petito, and he is apparently refusing to offer information to his fiancée’s family.

The Petito family reported their daughter missing to local police ten days after he returned to North Port alone.

Laundrie is allegedly “hindering this investigation” by refusing to assist with investigators, according to police. According to his family counsel, the 23-year-old also refuses to comment on the case.

“Where is she, Brian?” to “Knock knock.” are some of the comments on Laundrie’s Instagram posts. “You will not get away with this,” to “Your time is up.”

More than 85,000 individuals follow his account as of Friday morning. Petito’s fan base has grown to 280,000 people.

Petito’s comments have been inundated as well, with suspicions that her posts are being posted by someone else, with some implying that Laundrie is the one writing her captions.

“I’m not sure what screams alibi more than this caption. One user said, “He authored this s–t.”

“This entire post reads like a veiled admission on his part. Another person added, “Creating a narrative that he can link to in the future.”

Some are also requesting Instagram’s edit history on Laundrie’s posts, which they claim she edited to construct an alibi.

Laundrie has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

“After she shared the photos, he went back to alter the ridiculously long caption. One Instagram user expressed hope that Instagram would be able to give the edit history.

Photos from the couple’s travels through Kansas, Colorado, and Utah. This is a condensed version of the information.