Users can’t access Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram since the sites are down.

Thousands of users have reported a significant outage on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which all appear to be down.

According to DownDetector, the three social media behemoths are all experiencing issues as part of a global outage.

Users who attempted to access Facebook were greeted with the following message: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re looking into it and will resolve it as soon as possible.”

On a ‘out of control’ street, a man urinates in the garden.

Users of the messaging and photo-sharing applications WhatsApp and Instagram have also experienced issues.

Around 4 p.m. UK time, more than 20,000 WhatsApp users reported problems with the global instant messaging app.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

By clicking here, you can sign up for one of The Washington Newsday’s free daily and weekly newsletters on news, Liverpool FC, Everton FC, what’s on, and more.