Usain Bolt responds with a single phrase after Naby Keita’s goal that puts Liverpool ahead of Manchester United.

Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest athlete for many years and a Manchester United fan, had a rapid response to Liverpool’s strong start against his team at Old Trafford.

United had an early chance to score, but Bruno Fernandes’ effort was off target after he was left unmarked at the back post.

Soon after, Jurgen Klopp’s side made no mistakes at the other end, as prolific striker Mohamed Salah turned provider to find Naby Keita, who made no mistake when one on one with David De Gea, dispatching a crisp finish to put Liverpool ahead just five minutes into the game.

Bolt, a 35-year-old Jamaican sprinter who won eight Olympic gold medals, including a hat-trick of 100-meter victories in Beijing (2008), London (2012), and Rio de Janeiro (2016), is a lifetime United supporter who simply wrote to his 4.8 million Twitter followers when Keita broke the tie: “Joke.”

“For me, if I could get to play for Manchester United, that would be like a dream come true,” Bolt once said. Yes, that would be epic.” He briefly played professional football in Australia with the Central Coast Mariners of the A-League.

Bolt sent out a follow-up Tweet after Diogo Jota increased Liverpool’s lead on 13 minutes, saying, “It’s going to be a long day.”