US White Population at Lowest Level on Record, According to Delayed Census Data

The eagerly expected demographic results from the 2020 census, released Thursday, revealed an increasingly diverse population under the age of 18, with whites making up the smallest fraction of the population on record.

That isn’t to say there aren’t exceptions: white populations increased in coastal areas in the Carolinas and Virginia, as well as counties spanning the middle of Georgia and Alabama.

However, the figures reveal that the white population in the United States is losing ground. The most recent census is one of the most important in history, since it might determine who controls the United States House of Representatives in the 2022 elections, as well as provide Republicans or Democrats an electoral advantage until the next count.

The information will also have an impact on how $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding is distributed.

The information was compiled from tens of millions of forms filled out by Americans last year, with the assistance of census takers and government statisticians to fill in the blanks when forms were not returned or questions were left unanswered. The figures reflect countless decisions made by individuals over the last decade to have children, relocate to another region of the country, or immigrate to the United States from another country.

The announcement gives states the first opportunity to redraw their political districts, in a process that is expected to be particularly brutal given the stakes in control of Congress and state legislatures. It also gives the public the first glimpse, on a limited scale, of how effectively the Census Bureau accomplished its aim of counting every American during what many consider to be the most difficult once-a-decade census in recent memory.

Acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin stated, “The statistics we are providing today match our high quality data requirements.”

The headcount was already being hampered by attempted political intervention from the Trump administration’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the census form, a move that critics thought would discourage immigrants and Hispanics from participating. The Supreme Court intervened and put an end to the effort.

The information was meant to be released by the end of March, but because of delays, the date was pushed back.