US troops will not be punished for a drone strike that killed seven Afghan children and three adults.

Military officials stated on Monday that no US personnel engaged in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August that killed ten people, including seven children, will face disciplinary action.

The judgment is based on an independent review done by Air Force Lieutenant General Sami Said, the Air Force’s inspector general, which was disclosed last month and is considered independent because he had no involvement in the decision.

While there were mistakes in communication and the process of selecting the car that was the bombing’s target, the cause could not be immediately ascribed to misbehavior or negligence, according to Said’s assessment, and was more likely to be a sad mistake than anything else.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin endorsed the report, as well as the general in charge of US Central Command and Special Operations Command’s recommendation of no discipline.

Zemerai Ahmadi and nine family members were killed in a drone strike on a white Toyota Corolla on August 29.

Said concluded that the soldiers who ordered the strike believed the car they were viewing would be a threat if it was permitted to reach the airport, which came days after an Islamic State suicide bombing at an airport gate in Kabul that killed 13 US soldiers and 169 Afghan people.

Said also made several recommendations for how communication could be improved and future deadly mistakes avoided, claiming that better communication would have allowed for more questions to be asked about whether the car was a legitimate target, though he admitted that this would not have prevented the strike.

General Frank McKenzie, the commander of Central Command, and General Richard Clark, the chief of Special Operations Command, were tasked by Austin with reviewing Said’s results and making recommendations. Officials claimed the two commanders agreed with Said’s findings and did not propose any penalty, and Austin backed up their judgments. The officials talked on the condition of anonymity because they were discussing judgments that had not yet been made public. The New York Times was the first to report about Austin’s latest endorsement.

Ahmadi, 37, worked for an American charitable group for many years.

In the aftermath of the, the US was preparing to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans, and other allies. This is a condensed version of the information.