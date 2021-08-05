US Travel Restrictions: The Biden Administration Will Require All Travelers To Get COVID-19 Vaccinations

According to a White House official, the Biden administration is working on a plan that would require international tourists to be completely vaccinated against COVID-19 before entering the United States.

Multiple organizations are working to develop a new system that will allow the country to resume travel as part of a push to promote the airline and tourism industries, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

According to the story, the official stated that the travel restrictions will be eased in a staged approach, which would involve requiring foreign tourists from any country seeking to enter the United States to be completely vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

Foreign nationals who have visited the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, or Brazil in the previous two weeks are currently barred from entering the United States. It’s unclear when such limits will be lifted by the administration.

Regardless of immunization status, all visitors to the United States must produce documentation of a negative COVID-19 test done within three days of arriving in the country.

Only critical employees, such as truck drivers and health care workers, are permitted to enter the United States via land from Mexico and Canada. It’s also uncertain whether the administration will keep these limitations in place.

Many critics have chastised the Biden administration for refusing to waive these limitations, claiming that the country’s COVID-19 status is worse than that of some of the blacklisted countries.

The more contagious Delta strain is now sweeping throughout numerous states in the United States. It is responsible for at least 93 percent of all coronavirus cases in the country that have been sequenced. In some places of the country, such as Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska, where the highly transmissible variety accounts for 98 percent of all cases, the figure is much greater.

According to the CDC’s projections, the Alpha variant, which accounted for 69 percent of sequenced cases in the United States in May, is now predicted to only cause 3% of new coronavirus infections, as reported by WGAL.

Since the commencement of the pandemic, the United States has registered 35,331,683 COVID-19 cases and 614,797 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University, global case numbers have topped 200 million, with the United States reporting the highest cases, followed by India with more than 31 million cases and Brazil with more than 20 million infections.