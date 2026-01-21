US Transfers 7,000 ISIS Prisoners to Iraq as Syrian Security Unravels

The United States military has launched a covert operation to airlift 7,000 ISIS fighters from collapsing prisons in northeastern Syria to secure facilities in Iraq. This high-stakes move is aimed at preventing the revival of a global terror threat as the security situation in the region deteriorates.

Operation in Response to Syrian Collapse

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the operation, which was triggered by the rapid disintegration of Kurdish-led defences in Syria. With Syrian government forces aggressively retaking territory, the US has determined that allowing thousands of ISIS combatants to remain in the volatile region would pose an unacceptable risk of a terror resurgence. The operation is part of an urgent effort to prevent what many feared could become a “jailbreak of the century” by ISIS fighters.

The first batch of prisoners, including 150 high-value detainees, has already been moved from the infamous “Panorama” detention facility in Hasakah province. The move involved complex logistics and required the coordination of heavily armored convoys navigating hostile terrain. The detainees are being relocated to undisclosed maximum-security locations in Iraq to ensure they remain contained and under strict surveillance.

Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, emphasized the importance of the operation, stating that it was essential to “prevent a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security.” The operation, which involves securing the transportation of thousands of prisoners, has been described as a monumental logistical challenge, with intense diplomatic negotiations between the US and Iraqi officials, who have expressed concern about hosting such high-risk detainees.

Regional Implications and Growing Concerns

As the Syrian conflict continues to evolve, the move to transfer prisoners highlights the increasing instability in the region. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been struggling to maintain control over the growing number of ISIS detainees, especially with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s forces advancing rapidly. The “Panorama” facility alone holds over 4,500 prisoners, posing a significant risk if ISIS militants were to escape and regroup.

While the US takes swift action to secure these prisoners, the broader implications are being felt across the region. Security experts warn that the fall of ISIS in the Levant could reignite its affiliates in places like Somalia and Mozambique, with Kenya already on high alert. A counter-terrorism expert from Nairobi noted, “When the head of the snake revives, the tail in Somalia and Mozambique twitches.” This illustrates the global threat that such a transfer aims to contain, not just in the Middle East but across the Horn of Africa.

The operation serves as a grim reminder that, despite the diminishing territorial control of ISIS in Syria, the war on terror remains far from over. As Iraq prepares to house these dangerous prisoners, the international community remains focused on ensuring that the terror group’s ability to regroup is permanently dismantled.