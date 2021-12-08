US Navy Seizes Iranian Terrorist Arms Shipments Bound for Militants in Yemen, according to the Department of Justice.

The US Navy captured two significant stockpiles of Iranian terrorist equipment on its way to terrorists in Yemen, according to the US Department of Justice.

This is the largest seizure of Iranian weapons shipments ever made by the US.

According to DOJ documents, the seized weapons included 171 surface-to-air missiles, eight anti-tank missiles, and “land attack cruise missile components, anti-ship cruise missile components, thermal weapons optics, and other components” that were removed from two separate vessels in November 2019 and February 2020, respectively.

According to the DOJ, the operation took place in the Arabian Sea when the Navy was conducting a normal patrol of the area. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a division of the Iranian Armed Forces that the US has labeled as a terrorist organization, organized and sponsored the supply of armaments.

According to the US State Department, the IRGC is being utilized as a front by the Iranian government to “give support to terrorist organizations, provide cover for connected covert operations, and cause instability in the region.” In 2019, the US labeled the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Aside from the IRGC, the State Department has claimed that Iran has backed a variety of Iraqi terrorist groups, several of which have directly aided Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In addition, the country has supplied material support to Yemeni Houthi soldiers, who are the intended recipients of the confiscated weaponry. The State Department stated, “Iran has provided weapons, support, and training to the Houthi terrorists, who have engaged in terrorist strikes against regional targets.”

The capture of the weaponry was not the US Navy’s only accomplishment; in a separate operation, the US Navy seized nearly 1.1 million petroleum barrels from four “foreign-flagged vessels” heading for Venezuela.

The government sold the oil for more than $26 million, with the earnings going to a fund for terrorism victims, according to the DOJ.

“The US actions in these two cases deal a resounding blow to the Iranian government and the criminal networks that fund Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” stated Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice. “To address the risks posed, the Department of Justice will continue to use all available measures.” This is a condensed version of the information.