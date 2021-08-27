US Courts Uphold Conviction For Shooter Who Killed 9 Black Churchgoers In Dylann Roof’s Death Sentence.

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court upheld Dylann Roof’s conviction and death sentence for killing nine members of a Black church congregation at Mother Emanuel Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina in June 2015. Roof was the first person in the United States to be condemned to death for a federal hate crime in 2017.

At the time of the shooting, the avowed white supremacist was 21 years old. He fired a total of 74 shots.

Dylan Roof’s conviction and death sentence were upheld by the 4th Circuit. In cold blood, he murdered nine innocent Black folks who were attending a Bible study. He’s a maniac.

Let us not forget his victims:

Pinckney, Clementa Hurd, Cynthia Graham Susie Jackson is a well-known actress. Ethel Lee Lan is a fictional character created by Ethel Lee Lan. https://t.co/rL4fpPoU2H pic.twitter.com/bbAFoFWGwk https://t.co/rL4fpPoU2H

Dylan Roof’s appeal was denied…

https://t.co/o65BAHpW7V

Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Cynthia Hurd, Susie Jackson, Ethel Lee Lance, Depayne Middleton-Doctor, Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Tywanza Sanders, Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr., and Rev. Myra Thompson were among the victims.

Roof’s lawyers contended in the appeal that Roof was unjustly allowed to defend himself during the sentencing part of his trial, which is a crucial stage. Roof was able to keep jurors in the dark about his mental condition. Roof’s lawyers claimed he was “under the delusion that he would be rescued from prison by white nationalists, but only if he kept his mental infirmities off of the public record.”

The trial judge did not commit an error in determining Roof’s competency to stand trial, according to the 4th Circuit.

“In their church, Dylann Roof massacred African Americans; they welcomed him, and he butchered them. In his verdict, the panel stated, “He did so with the clear goal of scaring not only his immediate victims at the historically significant Mother Emanuel Church, but as many comparable persons as would hear of the mass murder.”

“No cold record of rigorous parsing of legislation and precedents can portray the whole horror of what Roof did,” the US Attorney’s Office in South Carolina said in a press release. His misdeeds warrant the most severe punishment that a just society can impose.”

One of the key prosecutors in the case, Assistant US Attorney General Nathan Williams, termed the mass shooting “one of the darkest tragedies in South Carolina history.”

“Our office is grateful for the court’s ruling, which ensures that, as the Court emphasized, ‘the toughest penalty a just society can impose’ be imposed,” Williams said in a statement.

Roof was sentenced to nine consecutive life terms after his federal trial. Brief News from Washington Newsday.