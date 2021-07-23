Urine stank in “nearly every section” of the “visibly filthy” care home.

The Dales Care Home, in Marine Park, West Kirby, was deemed inadequate by healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) when inspectors visited the home last month.

Their findings were released this Thursday, highlighting “severe concerns” about infection control and Covid-19, risk management, safeguarding, and care delivery.

Inspectors discovered major flaws in basic hygiene across the institution, which houses approximately 25 individuals, and that PPE was being disposed of in a hazardous manner.

“The house was visibly filthy,” the report stated. In practically every room of the house, there was a distinct odor of urine. The majority of the carpeting in the house was worn, threadbare, sticky, and highly stained.

“We discovered strong evidence that staff were not helping people to live in clean and sanitary settings, especially within their own bedrooms and toilets.

“In the case of Covid-19, appropriate infection prevention control (IPC) policies and procedures were not in place.

“Testing was not being done in accordance with government rules, and visitors were not being told to observe safety guidelines by employees.

“PPE was in use but was not disposed of safely.

“We found discarded personal protective equipment in a variety of locations throughout the house, including bathroom and bedroom floors, as well as wastepaper containers. Clinical waste bins were accessible for disposing of used PPE, however they were not always used properly.”

Other major issues included a failure to keep certain residents safe from danger.

Inspectors discovered that one individual was designated as being at “very high risk” of falling, but that they had regular falls that were not recorded and for which no action was taken to keep them safe.

“The risk oversight in the house was very poor,” the inspection team wrote.

“Because accidents, events, and safeguarding issues were not recorded in the proper format, they went unnoticed by managers, and no action was done to address them.

“In the last three weeks, we discovered 17 problems that had gone unnoticed, putting people at danger of damage and abuse.”

Some of the problems looked to be caused by a shortage of. “The summary has come to an end.”