UPS Driver Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Packages Stolen in Atlanta Heist

After his tractor-trailer was seized, a UPS driver in Atlanta was kidnapped at gunpoint and left stranded in an 18-wheeler for hours.

The thieves allegedly stole multiple products from the truck before fleeing the area early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

At roughly 3.30 a.m. ET, the theft began as the driver was driving the large rig. According to authorities, the UPS employee was parked at a traffic signal near Fulton Industrial Blvd NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW when an assailant entered the truck.

The man, armed with a rifle, instructed the driver to drive the vehicle to a remote location, according to NBC News. “The defendant, along with others, tied the victim up and took cargo from the tractor trailer after they arrived in the secluded area,” according to an Atlanta Police Department statement.

The suspects placed UPS packages into their own vehicle after stealing them from the UPS truck. Only about a fourth of the packages in the huge rig were stolen. According to the detectives, the hijackers then departed the area, leaving the UPS driver stranded inside the vehicle.

The guy sat in his truck for hours, waiting for assistance. When his 18-wheeler was reported late, the business used GPS to locate down the truck’s position, and UPS workers arrived on the scene. At roughly 9.15 a.m. ET, law enforcement was dispatched when the driver was discovered unharmed inside the trailer.

According to the police statement, “robbery investigators reacted and are commencing their investigation.” According to NBC station WXIA-TV, the corporation also issued a statement when the incident was discovered.

“We are grateful that our driver is okay, and we will defer any further queries to the investigating authorities,” a business spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The police said they will look through surveillance footage from the vicinity for any evidence that could lead to the suspects’ arrests as the investigation continues. They believe at least two people were there at the time of the robbery, but that more suspects may have been involved.

According to Atlanta Police Department Sgt. Jarius Daugherty, the kidnapped UPS driver did the right thing by following the criminals’ commands.

“In a scenario like this, our advice is to comply. “There’s no amount of property worth risking your life for,” Daugherty explained.