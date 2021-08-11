Updates in Real Time: In the midst of the mask mandate debate, Ron DeSantis will discuss Florida education policies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will host a press conference in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

While it’s unclear what the governor will talk about at the press conference, Florida is presently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, a discussion about face masks, and the potential impact of Tropical Storm Fred.

The news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) and will be streamed live online.

In Florida, 19 instances have broken records, with a seven-day average of over 20,000 new cases per day and over 56,000 documented on Tuesday. DeSantis and the state government have been at odds with several local legislators and school districts who have refused to comply with an executive order prohibiting mask mandates.

“The federal government has no jurisdiction to tell parents that their children must wear a mask all day, every day in order to attend school in person,” DeSantis stated. “Many Florida pupils have suffered as a result of forced masking regulations, and it is prudent to maintain parents’ ability to decide whether or not their children should wear masks.”

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall in the Florida Keys on Friday, with the weather extending northward this weekend.

