Update on Tropical Storm Fred’s Path as the State of Florida Prepares for Impact

Tropical Storm Warning Forecasters warn that when Hurricane Fred makes landfall later today, it will drop up to eight inches of rain on Florida, with torrential downpours in Georgia.

The storm is expected to hit the Florida Panhandle, eastern Alabama, and Georgia on Monday night and continue into Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Fred had gained intensity on Monday morning, according to data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft, and had achieved sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (mph). It further stated that the storm was traveling north at a speed of 10 miles per hour.

However, the storm’s greatest hazard will most likely be the amount of rain it will dump on the southern United States as it moves inland.

According to the Associated Press, rainfall across the Florida Panhandle could range from four to eight inches when the storm makes landfall.

Tropical Storm #Fred is intensifying, with maximum sustained winds around 60 mph, according to Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft at 730 a.m. CDT.

https://t.co/LkktR5LUdx pic.twitter.com/PUYJJDQ3LC Latest Information: https://t.co/LkktR5LUdx

— August 16, 2021, National Hurricane Center (@NHC Atlantic)

“Heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban, small stream, and isolated river flooding impacts across the Southeast through Tuesday,” a spokeswoman stated in a warning posted to the NHC website on Monday morning. Heavy rain and floods will hit the southern and central Appalachians, the Piedmont of the Southeast, and the Mid-Atlantic by the middle of the week as Fred lifts northward and inland.

“Dangerous storm surge inundation is possible along areas of the Florida Panhandle’s and Florida Big Bend’s coasts, and a Storm Surge Warning is in force for this area. Any advise given by local officials should be followed by anyone with an interest in these areas.”

Several school districts in the Florida Panhandle have stated that they will be closed on Monday due to the storm.

Students in Bay County, Okaloosa County, Walton County, and Santa Rosa County were informed that classes had been canceled via the districts’ Facebook pages, although many were waiting to see if they would reopen on Tuesday.

