Update on Tropical Storm Fred’s Path as it Approaches Florida

Tropical Storm Fred erupted off the coast of Puerto Rico on Tuesday night, and the severe weather is forecast to hit the United States later this week, making landfall over the Florida Keys.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported the storm had been recorded with wind gusts of up to 40 mph around 50 miles from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean, in a release about 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the center issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Haiti’s northern border with the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Southeastern Bahamas, according to the center.

A warning is issued when tropical storm conditions are forecast somewhere in the endangered area within 12 hours of it being issued, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Over the next two days, heavy rain is predicted to impact Caribbean islands, with the National Hurricane Center predicting up to six inches in the Dominican Republic and five inches in Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, and eastern sections of the Bahamas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, such areas are likely to be flooded from Wednesday through Thursday, with the “greatest threat of flooding impacts in the eastern and southeastern portions of Puerto Rico.”

Storm Fred is forecast to impact Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi in the days following landfall in the United States, according to a graphic released by the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday.

Before it makes landfall in South Florida on Friday, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy predicted that the storm will not intensify into a hurricane, which is defined as wind gusts above 74 mph.

The hurricane is likely to hit Florida at a time when the state is dealing with a sharp surge in new COVID cases and deaths, as well as a record number of hospitalizations, straining the state’s healthcare system.

Fred is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic season, but the first since Elsa blossomed into a Category 1 hurricane in early July, thus Florida has already had to deal with significant weather this summer.

Elsa wreaked havoc on the eastern seaboard of the United States as she made her way up the coast. This is a condensed version of the information.