Update on the Wisconsin Parade Crash: A driver faces charges of intentional homicide after 5 people were killed and 48 more were injured.

On Monday, a Wisconsin man was arrested for crashing his SUV into spectators during the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday, killing five people and wounding 48 more. According to authorities, the motorist was fleeing a domestic fight at the time of the accident.

According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson, Darrell E. Brooks, 39, will face five counts of deliberate homicide. Brooks could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81, were among the crash casualties.

The incident was not ruled a terrorist attack by police.

Before the parade, Brooks was involved in a domestic violence incident involving a knife.

“Was there an initial allegation of a knife being used?” “Yes,” Thompson confirmed. “Do we know if there was one there at all?” We have no idea because we didn’t even get it that far. We ended up responding to the crisis right away.” Following the accident, Brooks was arrested.

Thompson stated of Brooks, “We’re convinced he acted alone.” “We don’t have any evidence that Brooks knew anyone in the march.” Brooks had previously been charged with refusing or obstructing an officer, bail jumping recklessly, endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and violence, according to court records. Since 1999, he has been charged with ten different crimes.

In the city, which is part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area, the parade is a popular event. The march attracted a large number of first responders, who were able to assist the victims.