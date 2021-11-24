Update on the Wisconsin Crash: An 8-year-old boy succumbs to his injuries, bringing the death toll to eight.

The death toll from the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade has risen to six, with an 8-year-old kid succumbing to his injuries Tuesday inside the intensive care unit.

After suffering significant injuries at the parade, Jackson Sparks, 8, and his 12-year-old brother were both taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, Jackson reportedly underwent brain surgery.

The 12-year-injuries old’s were “miraculously” healed, and he is scheduled to be released from the hospital.

According to the hospital, at least 18 children were hurt, with 13 of them being hospitalized. Six of the children are in critical condition, three are in fair condition, and four are in good health.

A child has died in connection with the Wisconsin Christmas parade incident, prosecutors say during the suspect's first court appearance, bringing the death toll to six

Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, and Jane Kulich, 52, were the other five people that perished. Sixty-two persons were hurt in the incident.

Darrell Brooks, 39, the driver, was arrested on Sunday and is anticipated to face six counts of first-degree intentional killing. Brooks was involved in a domestic incident, according to authorities, before driving his red SUV through the parade.

Brooks “rapidly” accelerated and drove in a “zigzag fashion,” according to witnesses, with “no attempt” to halt or slow down.

Brooks is a convicted sex offender in Nevada who is wanted on an active arrest warrant. From March 2007 to September 2008, he was incarcerated at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center. Brooks was previously accused of running over his child’s mother in a gas station parking lot and of discharging a firearm during an argument.