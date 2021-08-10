Update on the US Vaccine Rollout: The Pentagon is planning to require all service members to get vaccinated.

Beginning Sept. 15, all service members will be required to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Pentagon.

In a memo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote, “I want you to know that I will seek the President’s consent to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or promptly upon FDA licensure, whichever comes first.”

#BREAKING: By mid-September, the Pentagon will compel all troops to obtain the coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/uwYggIpjMt pic.twitter.com/rYc2bqNMAa

President Joe Biden directed defense officials to design a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a larger drive to get all federal employees immunized, prompting Austin’s decision.

Hospitalizations for the Delta variety are rapidly increasing in the United States. In the military forces, there are 1.4 million persons serving, with little over a million of them having been vaccinated. COVID-19 is one of 17 potential health dangers that military members must now be vaccinated against. 74 percent of active-duty Navy members have received at least one vaccination. The Army has immunized half of its active-duty members, while the Air Force has vaccinated 65 percent of its active-duty members.

“We need a robust and ready force to defend the country,” Austin added.

Military officials say that if the vaccination becomes mandatory, refusing to take it might be considered disobedience and punished under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. According to officials, the number of service members who refuse to be vaccinated is tiny, and punishment may vary. Some military officers have expressed support for the vaccine mandate, saying that it will help to maintain the force healthy.

By mid-September, the Pentagon will require coronavirus immunization for all active-duty military personnel https://t.co/2FILWrGHt6

“I am happy that, as they have in the past, our military women and men will continue to lead the charge in the battle against this pandemic by setting an example of keeping their fellow Americans safe,” Biden said in a statement on Monday.