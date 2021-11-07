Update on the Travis Scott concert: An investigation is underway following reports of people being injected with drugs.

During least eight people were killed and more than 300 were injured at rapper Travis Scott’s Houston concert on Friday. Police stated on Saturday that they are looking into reports of many concertgoers being injected with a narcotic involuntarily.

At a news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said, “This is now a criminal investigation that will involve our homicide division as well as drugs, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County has asked for a “objective, independent examination of what happened and how it could have been avoided.” The investigations could take days, weeks, or even months, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Astroworld Festival at NRG Park drew around 50,000 people. For such a massive event, there are concerns about security and medical personnel.

Around 300 people were treated for injuries such as scrapes and bruises as a result of being crushed, according to officials, with several others needing “anti-drug” overdose medicine.

After feeling a “prick in his neck,” a security officer may have been drugged.

Finner added, “We do have a report of a security officer… reaching over to hold or seize a person and feeling a prick in his neck.”

“When he was inspected, he passed out,” Finner explained. “He was awakened, and the medical team noticed a prick that looked like a prick you’d receive from someone trying to inject you.” Authorities told the mother of one male victim that her son’s “heart stopped” when he was crushed by the mob, according to the Washington Post.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, Danish Baig, 27, Franco Patino, 21, and Rudy Pena, whose age has not yet been confirmed, were among those who died. A 14-year-old, another 21-year-old, and two 23-year-olds are among the others.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what happened last night,” Scott wrote on Twitter on Saturday. My thoughts and prayers are with the families and all those who have been affected by the events at the Astroworld Festival.” “I am committed to collaborating with the Houston community to help families in need recover and thrive. Thank you to the Houston Police Department, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their quick reaction and assistance. He continued, “I Love You All.”

He was revived using Narcan, and the medical personnel who cared for him spotted a mark on his body.