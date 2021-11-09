Update on the Travis Scott concert: A 9-year-old boy is in a coma after being crushed in the crowd and is fighting for his life.

According to his aunt, Taylor Blount, in a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s Today Show, a 9-year-old child was injured after being crushed by the throng and losing his family mid-performance at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.

Blount revealed during her interview that her nephew Ezra Blount’s life is in jeopardy, and that he is suffering from serious brain swelling after passing out during the show. After his hospitalization, his family is attempting to maintain a positive outlook.

“He’s come a long way. The doctor told us on the first day that he wasn’t supposed to live through the day, but it’s unclear how many days later, so I know he’s still struggling “Speaking of her nephew, Blount added.

Blount, who is in a medically induced coma to help decrease his brain and heart function so that the swelling in his head can be reduced, vanished during the crowd surge, and his family had to call multiple area hospitals before finding him.

Blount was on his father’s shoulders during the “crowd pushing” at Astroworld with his father, Treston Blount. Blount fell off his shoulders after his father began to lose his ability to breathe and blacked out, and his father was unable to locate him after regaining consciousness.

“The crowd had just gone berserk, and Treston exclaimed, ‘I can’t breathe.’ In the interview, Ezra’s aunt remarked, “I can’t breathe.”

Blount’s aunt chastised Astroworld organizers for failing to follow necessary safety precautions during the interview. She speculated that a number of factors could have stopped her nephew from suffering such terrible injuries and losing his life.

“Having extra security and exits is a plus. There were numerous factors that may have averted this. There’s no justification for it. It is a source of great disappointment because it could have been avoided “Blount explained.

Blount’s family has hired a high-profile human rights lawyer, Benjamin Crump, who said in a statement Monday night that he and “Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez” will take on the case.

“The anguish that this family is through is incalculable. This little youngster had his entire life ahead of him, a life that is now in jeopardy as a result of the Astroworld Festival’s irresponsible mismanagement.” According to Crump’s statement.

NEWS ALERT: The parents of EB, a 9-year-old child who was trampled at the Astroworld Festival, have recruited @AttorneyCrump and co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard. EB suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.