Update on the teen who was stabbed in the street and is fighting for his life.

After being stabbed, a teenager is in critical but stable condition.

On Monday, October 25, around 5.30 a.m., the 18-year-old was stabbed on Thomas Drive.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene in Prescot and erected a cordon around the Drive, near Hughes Avenue.

Following the stabbing, Merseyside Police reported that a 16-year-old boy has been apprehended and is still in prison.

The person was sent to the hospital and is said to be in critical but stable condition.

“At around 5.30am today (Monday 25 October), police were alerted to a complaint of a stabbing on Thomas Drive in Prescot,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“A 16-year-old teen boy has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of Section 18 injuring with intent.”

The incident is being investigated by police, who have requested anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or phone 101 with reference 21000740493.

You can also contact the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111, or fill out their online form at: Give information | CrimestoppersUK (crimestoppers-uk.org).