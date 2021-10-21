Update on the taxi driver who was killed in the Queensway tunnel tragedy.

The cab driver involved in the Queensway Tunnel accident is still in critical condition.

The individual, whose identity is unknown, was seriously injured in the early hours of Sunday, October 17th, according to Merseyside Police.

The man, who is in his 40s, is in a bad condition, although it is not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the Audi S3, estimated to be 23 years old, died earlier today after being in a ‘serious condition’ for many days, according to authorities.

His girlfriend, who was also a passenger in the automobile, perished as a result of the collision. Paige Rice, a 22-year-old Birmingham woman, has already been identified.

Before the deadly disaster in the tunnel, the Audi S3 is thought to have been engaged in another accident.

Merseyside Police Matrix Inspector Mark Worrell had already issued a request for information.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the woman who perished in this collision, as well as others who were hurt,” he said.

“The event is presently under investigation, and I’d like to hear from anyone who observed anything before to the crash that could help us with our inquiries.”

“It’s suspected that the Audi collided with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout before entering the tunnel.” We’re looking into a few different avenues right now.” Paige’s mother, Clare Rice, paid an emotional tribute to her daughter, saying the 22-year-old was visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool on the night she died.

“A lovely woman inside and out,” Clare said of her daughter.

“Paige was just so full of life,” Clare remarked in a tribute. She savored every moment of her life. She was a stunning woman on the inside and out. Her grin could brighten anyone’s day.” “Paige was highly popular and had a large number of friends,” she continued. She enjoyed the attention, but not in a conceited or obnoxious way.

“She enjoyed dancing and acting as a child and attended the Valentine Theatre School, where she met many acquaintances with whom she remained friends to this day.”

“Paige left the dance school when she was a teenager, but her passion for dancing never faded.”

