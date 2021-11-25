Update on the taxi driver who was injured in the deadly tunnel accident.

The taxi driver who was injured in the fatal Queensway Tunnel crash has been updated by police.

Paige Rice, 22, and her boyfriend, also in his twenties, died in the early hours of Sunday, October 17 after their car collided in the Birkenhead Tunnel.

Their Audi S3 collided with a taxi, and Merseyside Police confirmed that the injured taxi driver is not being investigated criminally.

Police also announced today that the cab driver is still being treated in hospital for “severe but non-life-threatening injuries” more than a month after the crash.

Paige Rice’s family and friends say their final goodbyes to her on November 17 at Woodlands Crematorium in Birmingham.

On the day she was laid to rest, the nail technician from the West Midlands would have been 23 years old.

Paige had been in Liverpool seeing her boyfriend, who was the driver of the car and died in hospital a few days later, according to her mother, Clare.

He hasn’t been given any other information.

“I would want anyone who observed anything previous to the incident that could assist our investigations to get in touch,” Inspector Mark Worrell said following the crash.

“It’s suspected that the Audi collided with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout before entering the tunnel.” We’re looking into a few different avenues right now.” Paige’s family has gathered more than £32,000 through an internet fundraising drive, which included a £5,000 contribution from Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish.

*Investigations into the crash are still ongoing. Anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, or other footage should call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747, email ([email protected]), or message the force on social media with the incident reference number: 21000720520.