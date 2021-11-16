Update on the taxi driver, a guy dies in a fire, and the council fires the construction business on the project.

Thousands of pounds have been gathered for a cab driver who is ‘fortunate to be alive’ after a bomb was detonated outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital by a suspected terrorist.

In a botched gang heist, a thug killed a man.

On Remembrance Sunday, David Perry, now known as 32-year-old terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen, had picked up a fare from Rutland Avenue.

David Perry, the cab driver, sprang from the vehicle seconds before the blast, and his wife Rachel thanked everyone for their well wishes on social media.

She called his escape a “miracle” and claimed he is “fortunate to be alive” because he is currently recovering at home.

The family has since put up a fundraising campaign, which has now raised over £27,000.

A man has perished in a flat fire in Kirkby’s Quarry Green Heights.

A fire was detected in the high-rise building at around 1 a.m. on November 16, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman verified that a guy died as a result of the event.

A total of five fire engines as well as an aerial appliance were dispatched to the incident.

Huge plans to redevelop Crosby have been thwarted after the council cancelled a multi-million pound building contract.

The move, according to the local government, was necessary to protect taxpayer funds.

Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre (CLAC) would have been transformed into a ‘destination attraction’ under the ambitious plans.

However, Crossfield Construction Limited’s contract with Sefton Council was terminated today due to “unacceptable delays and failures to develop” the project, according to the council.

