Update on the Stimulus Package: A woman spent $1.6 million in Economic Relief Loans on cosmetic surgery.

A federal grand jury in Baltimore has indicted a woman for stealing and using stimulus funds to obtain plastic surgery.

Nichelle Henson, 35, has been charged with making false statements and engaging in bank fraud in order to get over $1.6 million in economic relief loans for personal use. The money was spent on house renovations, rent and utilities for personal residences, and plastic surgery, according to United States Attorney Erek L. Barron.

“It is terrible that fraudsters are attempting to profit from this global pandemic,” Barron stated in a news release. “Nichelle Henson allegedly fraudulently acquired more than $1.6 million in federal monies at the expense of honest business owners who were legitimately facing financial trouble as a result of COVID-19,” according to the indictment unsealed today. Henson created many firms in Maryland by creating bank accounts and obtaining tax ID numbers, according to the unsealed indictment. Crowns Construction, LLC, Nichelle Henson Campaign, LLC, Your Friendly Tax Preparation Services, LLC, Peace of Mind Services, Inc., and Women Entrepreneurs Can Succeed LLC, on the other hand, did not have any employees. Six of the applications Henson made resulted in her receiving at least $998,590.

For each of the 12 counts of bank fraud, Henson faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted. For each of the six counts of making false statements in the applications, she may face up to five years in prison. Henson is set to appear in court virtually on Thursday.

The indictment was unsealed as many Americans called on Congress to send additional relief checks as the highly transmissible Delta and Omicron strains spread. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a petition last year encouraging politicians to send out $2,000 monthly checks. It has received 2,982,378 signatures, falling just short of the three million objective.

Neither the Biden administration nor members of Congress have indicated that another round of COVID-19 relief payments to Americans is in the works.