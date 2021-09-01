Update on the Stimulus Checks: The IRS is requesting that certain Americans return their checks.

The Internal Revenue Service is requesting that certain Americans who received stimulus money return their cheques.

In early August, Natalie Bonelli, a Massachusetts resident, received an official letter from the IRS. After she claimed a relief payment on her 2020 tax return, the agency required that she pay back $600 plus $3.12 in interest, according to the notice.

In the spring of 2020, Bonelli was living in Brooklyn when the IRS began delivering the first wave of stimulus funds. She eventually relocated to Massachusetts and qualified for a $600 payment from the second wave of payments, which were distributed in December. The second check from the IRS was mailed to her Brooklyn address.

She told WCVB, “I know for sure it was sent to Brooklyn.” “It was sent to my former address, but I never received it.”

Bonelli asked to claim the missing money on her 2020 tax return this spring, which the IRS has now demanded she repay.

“And now I have to return money I never received, which is a little frustrating,” she explained.

Taxpayers who have misplaced their checks can obtain a payment trace from the IRS by contacting 800-829-1954 or filling out Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund.

Bonelli said she tried calling the IRS but was unable to reach an official who could assist her in locating the lost check.

“I can’t possibly be the only one. “I can’t be the only person on the earth who hasn’t received one of the payments and isn’t sure why,” she said, adding, “I’d love to have the money that’s owed to me.”

In the wake of the outbreak of the Delta version of COVID-19, more Americans are clamoring for a fourth wave of stimulus checks. Even while a petition for $2,000 monthly checks has gained more than 2.8 million signatures, the White House has yet to signal any plans to promote legislation that would send greater aid to Americans.

Some states and Native American tribes, such as the Choctaw Nation, have responded by issuing their own relief aid to citizens and members.