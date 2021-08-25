Update on the Stimulus Check: Californians will get new direct payments before September.

Californians who are eligible for extra direct payments may begin receiving them before the end of the month, according to a spokeswoman from the California Franchise Tax Board.

California is anticipated to release the second round of payments under the Golden State Stimulus program before the end of September. According to the San Francisco Gate, the second batch of disaster aid will be distributed in two-week increments, much like the first.

Direct deposit or paper checks would be used to make the payments. The payments’ amount would be determined by a variety of criteria, but in general:

People who met the criteria for the first round of payments and claimed a credit for one or more dependents were eligible for $500.

Eligible Californians who did not get aid in the first round of payments and who did not claim a credit for one or more dependents would receive $600.

People who claimed one or more dependents but did not qualify for the first Golden State Stimulus payments may be eligible for up to $1,100.

Californians who were eligible for the first round of payments but did not claim credit for one or more dependents will be ineligible for the second round.

Couples filing jointly and earning less than $75,000 would qualify for the $600 payments under the Golden State Stimulus, which Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., signed in July. According to ABC 7, anyone having Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) instead of Social Security numbers would earn $1,000 with a dependant.

The California Franchise Tax Board has also published an online tool to assist California residents in determining whether or not they are qualified for the payments and how much they may receive.

There have been increasing calls for a fourth round of stimulus checks. The US Congress, on the other hand, has yet to signal if it intends to approve legislation to increase payments. As a result, numerous states have begun to distribute their own payouts.

Beginning next month, members of The Choctaw Nation, an Oklahoma-based native American tribe, will receive $1,000 per year for the following two years. According to the tribe’s press release, those under the age of 18 would also get a $700 annual payout.

The tribe has also started providing a $200 monthly payment to members 55 and older, as well as disabled adults between the ages of 18 and 54.