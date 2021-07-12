Update on the rider who was flown to the hospital following a terrifying fall at the Chester Races

After crashing at Chester Races, a rider was taken to hospital in Merseyside and is now recovering.

After rider Oliver Stammers fell at Chester Races at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, the North West Air Ambulance was dispatched.

He was competing in the 7.30 p.m. race when his horse clipped heels on the first bend and fell.

READ MORE: Duncan Browne’s murder suspect appears in court

Stammers was treated on the track for a head injury for 45 minutes, during which time the air ambulance was summoned.

Oliver, 20, was then taken to Fazakerley Hospital, a head, neck, and shoulder injury specialist.

“I’ve spoken to Oliver in hospital,” Stammers’ agent, Simon Dodds, said. He suffers a concussion and a minor leg injury from the horse’s trampling, but no broken bones. He was more irritated by the fact that he had missed three rides in Chester!

“It’s unfortunate since he’d been on a tear, but due to the concussion, he’ll be out for at least two weeks. He’ll be back as soon as he can, and he appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

“Overwhelmed by all the kind wishes, I can’t thank you all enough!” the 20-year-old stated in a tweet on Sunday.

“It’s difficult to be out at such an important time of year, but hopefully it won’t be for long.

“Special appreciation to @ChesterRaces and Aintree Hospital!” said the team.

Stammers is in his fourth season and is having his greatest year ever, with 19 winners from 150 rides. He is based with Mark Johnston.

Sir Min, the horse Oliver was riding, was unharmed in the event.

READ MORE: After a “severe fall” during the Chester Races, a jockey was flown to Aintree Hospital.