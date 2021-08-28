Update on the puppy who was allegedly strangled and beaten by its deceitful owner.

After being assaulted by its owner, a puppy was left with damaged ribs and was rehomed with a caring family.

Esha Proudlove attempted to conceal her puppy mistreatment by lying to veterinarians with her lover, Craig Shingler.

Inspector Anthony Joynes of the RSPCA discovered the real scope of the attacks during an inquiry.

Proudlove, 20, and Shingler, 24, appeared in Wirral Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where they were given a suspended sentence and a ten-year ban on having animals.

Neighbors overheard the puppy being abused many times between October 15 and November 13, 2020, according to prosecutor Peter Mitchell.

Proudlove once cried “fast before she dies, hurry she’s dying” after a neighbor “heard a bang.”

Other neighbors, according to Mr Mitchell, saw similar behavior, with one claiming she “believes she heard a dog being smacked on multiple occasions.”

The 16-week-old puppy was taken to the clinic several times for various ailments, with Proudlove claiming to have stumbled over the dog on one occasion and claiming it had fallen from their sofa on another.

An expert stated the dog’s enlarged thorax was indicative of “quite powerful force or strangling” when it was taken to the vet.

Milo, another dog Proudlove owned, was likewise neglected.

Maya, who has since been renamed Rue, was taken from her care and rehomed with a loving family after being taken to the RSPCA.

“This case comprised multiple acts of physical abuse directed towards a defenseless very young puppy,” Inspector Joynes told The Washington Newsday.

“Maya had serious injuries that did not match the reasons given by Proudlove and Shingler.

“I am overjoyed that both pets are now secure and receiving the attention they so richly deserve.

“Maya, now Rue, is back after a vacation throughout Scotland with her new family, who adore her.

“Milo is on the lookout for a lifelong home as well.

“I am also relieved that Proudlove and Shingler have been barred from owning any animals for the next ten years.”

Between October 15 and November 13, 2020, Proudlove, of Conway Court, Ellesmere Port, admitted to two offences of causing needless suffering to a protected animal. “The summary has come to an end.”