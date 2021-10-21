Update on the Pacific Northwest Bomb Cyclone as Washington and Oregon Prepare for a Major Storm

The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a series of storms, including a “bomb cyclone” that will bring heavy rain and wind throughout the weekend and into next week.

Forecasters have predicted that the system presently developing off the coast will rival the severity of big Atlantic hurricanes this season, and that rain will lash sections of California, Oregon, and Washington.

The phrase “bomb” cyclone is a recent addition to the vocabulary. It has been used by meteorologists for decades to describe a fast building storm, but it was only popularized in 2018, according to KXLY.

A weather bomb, also known as bombogenesis, is described as a rapid drop in pressure of 24 millibars in 24 hours, according to a 1980 research, according to the Spokane, Washington network.

On Thursday, the latest system is forecast to produce gusts of up to 70 mph, which are comparable to those of a major tropical storm. Wind advisories have been issued for coastal British Columbia, but winds on the Washington and Oregon coasts are expected to be much gentler, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour.

Joe Boomgard-Zagrodnik, a Washington State University agricultural meteorologist, warned that the storm would “explode out of nowhere.”

According to The Seattle Times, “What is surprising is how huge it is in scale, how deep the center is, and the quickness with which it transforms from an open wave to a super-intense low-pressure system.”

According to AccuWeather, the storm, which will bring plenty of wind and rain, will also serve as a trigger for subsequent storms of lesser severity that will hit the Pacific coasts of the United States and Canada.

“From Wednesday through Thursday, coastal parts of Washington and Oregon should expect strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Randy Adkins warned.

Wind Damage Could Be Minimal

“However, with the bomb cyclone’s center projected to remain offshore, wind damage will be very moderate and will certainly pale in comparison to the bomb cyclone from Thanksgiving week in 2019,” Adkins noted.

Stormy conditions are expected to persist in the coastal Northwest into next week before moving southeast across the Southern United States. This is a condensed version of the information.