Update on the North Carolina Amber Alert: A 15-year-old girl has been abducted by a Hispanic man who is believed to be in Texas.

A 15-year-old North Carolina kid has been placed on an Amber Alert because he is believed to be in “severe or immediate danger.”

Deputies from the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office are seeking for a Hispanic guy in his 30s in connection with Carlos Manuel Chinchilla-kidnapping. Vazquez’s The youngster went missing from Rosman on Monday evening.

The missing youngster and the suspect are most likely in Texas, according to police, as their phone was last pinged near Dallas. However, it is unclear whether the phone belonged to the adolescent.

According to KRGV News, the suspect is driving a dark gray Nissan Rogue from 2020 or 2021 with an unclear license plate number.

The car’s windows are tinted.

Chinchilla-Vasquez stands 5’7″ tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to ABC 11, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans, sports shoes, and a red/black backpack.

The suspect’s identify and a comprehensive description have not been released by the police.

A large-scale hunt for the adolescent is underway. Any information on the abduction should be reported to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 828-884-3168 or 911, according to police.

This is a work in progress.