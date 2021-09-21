Update on the Missing Hawaii Girl: Possible Evidence Found in the Case of the 6-Year-Old.

Police in Hawaii have yet to corroborate specifics concerning suspected evidence discovered near a military base canal that could be connected to Isabella “Ariel” Kalua, a 6-year-old child who has gone missing.

At Bellow Air Force Station, a few kilometers from the Kalua residence in Waimanalo, a photo album and a bag containing slippers and toys were discovered Thursday. The contents of the photo album were not revealed by the authorities.

“A photo album was discovered,” Deena Thoemmes, a Hawaii Police Department Lieutenant, told local news station KHON 2, a Fox affiliate in Honolulu, “but we’re not going to share the information as far as who’s in the photos at this time.”

It could take up to a week for authorities to determine whether the goods are linked to Kalua’s disappearance.

“At this time, it is too early to say if the objects are connected to this investigation,” Thoemmes said on Friday. “A search team from the Honolulu Fire Department is assisting us in searching the canal for any additional possible things or pieces of evidence that may be related.”

Kalua was last seen sleeping in her bed at 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Alena Kaeo, the girl’s biological aunt, told KHON 2, “I don’t want to say that everyone is losing hope, but at the same time, being realistic at the five days.” “I mean, I’m not sure what we could really gain from it. She’s a young lady. I’m not sure if she’s out there alone, or if she could have lasted those five days on her own.”

ALERT FOR MISSING PERSONS! Isabella was last seen in Waimanalo, #Hawaii, on September 12, 2021. She was last spotted wearing black leggings, a black hoodie, bright socks, and pink Nike slides. https://t.co/KzN51kN0Cv