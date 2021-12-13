Update on the Kentucky Tornadoes: Vice President Joe Biden will visit the state, and the death toll has risen to 74.

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday, following a series of horrific tornadoes that struck the state, killing at least 74 people and leaving another 100 missing.

On Friday night, tornadoes swept over at least six states, spanning 200 miles, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

NEW: The White House has announced that Vice President Joe Biden would visit Kentucky this week to assess storm damage in the aftermath of the terrible storms and extreme weather. Andy Beshear of Kentucky reported 64 deaths in Kentucky as a result of the deadly tornadoes. https://t.co/MnDnjD4pls pic.twitter.com/ofAS3PGmSVGov During a press conference on Monday, he remarked, “We’re going to keep putting one foot in front of the other.” https://t.co/AyrkuU80h4 pic.twitter.com/0EwoE4P7HET According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the storms inflicted “hundreds of millions of dollars” in damage over the weekend. As crews rummage through the debris, Beshear anticipates the death toll to grow.

“We may not have a definitive count for a week,” he told the New York Times. According to Beshear, at least 8 counties in Kentucky had reported deaths, with half of them in the double digits. According to PowerOutage.US, approximately 26,000 people are without power.

“On Wednesday, I plan to travel to Kentucky. And the human cost of this destruction — just the depths of the losses — is becoming more and more clear with each passing day “On Monday, Biden told reporters.

Volunteer organizations will assist those harmed by the tornado in clearing debris, reopening schools, and rebuilding homes, according to Biden.

Biden stated, “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

In Kentucky, Biden declared a significant federal disaster. After officials termed the damaging and deadly storms “the greatest and most devastating” in the state’s history, the state will get federal aid.

Rebuilding the damaged communities might take years.

A candle business in Kentucky was damaged by one of the storms, which employed 110 people. The death toll has risen to eight.

Another storm caused the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, to fall, killing six workers.

In Tennessee, four additional individuals were killed, and two more were killed in Arkansas.