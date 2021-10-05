Update on the Gabby Petito Case: Where Is Brian Laundrie? In a Dr. Phil episode, a family member will reveal all.

Dr. Phil McGraw, a television personality, will interview Gabby Petito’s family. The discussions, which will appear this week on the daytime show “Dr. Phil,” are expected to provide exclusive facts concerning the YouTuber’s death.

The family will discuss how they have been dealing with their sorrow, their plans for her “legacy,” and where they believe Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie is hiding.

The search for Laundrie had now lasted three weeks. The FBI, local police, and a large number of individuals have all contributed to the hunt.

According to reports, the family would share their knowledge of Laundrie’s skill to elude investigators.

Dr. Phil is also slated to discuss the “heartbreaking moment” when Petito’s stepfather had to identify her body, which was discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The interview will be broken into two parts, which will air on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The family will discuss where they believe Laundrie is hiding and what they want to happen to him if they do locate him on Wednesday’s episode. They’ll also discuss what they’d like to happen if he was to blame for Petito’s death.

The second half will conclude with a comment to the case’s most recent evidence.

Dr. Phil is a nationally syndicated daytime talk show with a large audience.