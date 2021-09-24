Update on the Gabby Petito case: There’s a Good Reason Why Brian Laundrie Hasn’t Been Found.

Authorities have been unable to locate Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito, despite a week of looking, and there may be several major reasons for this.

The Florida citizen who was traveling with Petito previous to her abduction in late August is still missing as of press time. Authorities recently increased the pressure on Laundrie by issuing him a federal arrest warrant for “unauthorized access devices.”

However, before they can arrest Laundrie, they must first locate him, a process that one insider claims will be difficult.

An unnamed source close to Laundrie’s family told CNN that when he left his family’s home last week, he did so without a phone or a wallet. As Yahoo News! points out, this makes it more difficult for cops to track him out.

READ: Why Gabby Petito’s Death Could Be ‘More Challenging’ To Determine Than A Typical Autopsy North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor commented on the incident, telling CNN that they “cannot offer any statement on a timetable at this time.”

Laundrie’s ability to survive in the bush is also a concern. According to the New York Post, Laundrie allegedly “bragged” to his coworkers about spending six weeks in the woods on just peanut butter or cheese crackers.

They stated, “He is well experienced in spending a long time in the woods and living off almost nothing.”

READ: Gabby Petito’s Mother Slams Her Ex-Fiancé For Suspicious Behavior

Since July, Petito and Laundrie have been driving cross-country in their van. Petito’s mother filed a missing person’s report on Sept. 11 after she was unable to interact with her family while on the road. Laundrie and his family, she claimed, did not assist her in finding her daughter during this period. Laundrie’s relatives reported him missing on September 17th.

Authorities discovered a body in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. Petito’s remains were identified as hers on Tuesday, and her death was deemed a homicide. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed.