Update on the Gabby Petito case: The coroner has determined that strangulation was the cause of death.

Strangulation was Gabby Petito’s cause of death, according to a Wyoming coroner’s press conference on Tuesday.

Petito’s body had been in the backcountry for 3-4 weeks before being discovered, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, indicating that he died in mid to late August.

Petito’s body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park on September 19.

Petito’s death was later determined to be a homicide by Blue.

Blue cited Wyoming state law as the reason for withholding any additional information from the autopsy beyond the cause and manner of death.

Petito, 22, went missing on September 11th. The YouTuber was on a cross-country road trip in a van with her fiance Brian Laundrie, and she was filming the journey on social media.

Laundrie went missing shortly after Petito was reported missing and is still wanted on fraud charges. For some weeks, Laundrie has been the target of a massive manhunt.

Blue confirmed that DNA samples were taken from the body as part of the investigation.

The death of Gabby Petito was determined to be a homicide. Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11th, ten days after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home on a cross-country trip without her. https://t.co/irFIxw1KQ6