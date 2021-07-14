Update on the Fourth Stimulus: Economic Support Will Continue Despite Rising Inflation

While Americans may not be receiving a new stimulus check, the government is still planning to provide some economic assistance in the form of stimulus as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 Pandemic, implying that aspirations for extra cash in consumers’ pockets are unlikely to fade away anytime soon.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday for the semiannual Monetary Policy Report that efforts to provide economic stimulus will continue until the economy has fully recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic, even as inflation continues to rise.

Powell recognized that inflation had risen faster than projected and would likely stay high for a while, but that the increase was due to temporary factors such as supply bottlenecks and would eventually subside. Then, he admitted, would the Federal Reserve start to back away from stimulus programs, according to Yahoo! News.

“Until the recovery is complete, [the Fed]will guarantee that monetary policy continues to provide substantial support to the economy,” he said.

While the objective remains to offer economic stimulus, and Democrats in Congress continue to push for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending package to be passed, money does not appear to be flowing in the form of a Fourth Stimulus Check—or economic impact payment—for Americans.

Many have urged for more payments to be transferred into Americans’ bank accounts, citing the fact that the previous three payments all served to alleviate suffering for many people, and requests for an automatic stabilizer payment in particular economic scenarios are also on the rise. Despite calls for another check, none appears to be on the way, even though the new administration appears to be open to suggestions.

It has been hypothesized that the stimulus checks contributed to growing inflation, with Americans spending more as a result of having more money in their pockets, which could explain the government’s reluctance to increase the payouts. Even still, some people are expected to continue getting direct financial assistance as early as this week, in the form of payments under the Expanded Child Tax Credit. From July to December, those who are qualified will begin receiving payments of $300 each kid under the age of six and $250 every child from six to seventeen.