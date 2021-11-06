Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Will There Be New Checks in November? The Status Of The Upcoming Direct Payments

Some have clung to the notion that a fourth stimulus check is on the way, while increased costs owing to inflation exacerbate the difficulties faced by families still recovering from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite the fact that Congress is working on other laws to provide relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in the cards—and no one should expect a check to be put in their accounts in November.

While the House passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday, which will fund work on roads, bridges, ports, and internet upgrades across the country but will not be signed into law by President Joe Biden, the Build Back Better Plan, which provides funding for more social programs, remains stalled, meaning that anything resembling stimulus aid is also not yet official.

Paid family leave, free community college, dental and vision Medicare coverage, and lower prescription medication prices were among the features of the Build Back Better Plan, which was reduced from a $3 trillion package to a $1.75 trillion plan. These were slashed, while funds for addressing the climate issue, expanding Medicare benefits, providing universal pre-kindergarten, and expanding the Child Tax Credits remained in the proposal. These programs were similarly slashed, with the Expanded Child Tax Credits only getting a one-year renewal rather than the three-year period originally planned.

Additional aid in the form of the Child Tax Credits is also on hold while it remains blocked in the House, where it requires support from Moderate Democrats before moving on to the Senate, where it is also likely to face stiff opposition. While two more payments will be placed into bank accounts on November 15 and December 15, the additional year of payments in 2022 may be jeopardized if the bill is not passed by the end of 2021.

The bill does not include a stimulus check, thus no payments will be delayed as a result of it, comparable to how a blocked Congress stalled a second stimulus check in 2020.

While a stimulus check does not appear to be on the table, certain people can still earn money via the American Rescue Plan in the form of an outstanding $1,400 check. Those who have had a baby since the payments were made in March are eligible to receive payment on behalf of their child.