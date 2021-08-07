Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Why Another Direct Payment Could Be Coming Soon

With the Delta Variant wrecking havoc on the United States every day and accounting for nearly all new COVID-19 cases, the pandemic’s economic repercussions may begin to be felt once more as prospective mitigation measures take root. As a result, another stimulus check may be more likely than previously thought.

While a fourth direct payment to Americans has been effectively put on hold or appears to be off the table by the Biden Administration, other programs such as the Expanded Child Tax Credit have continued to operate, the new variation wreaking havoc and amassing record case counts is creating alarm. According to The Motley Fool, while a check has not yet been revealed, there is a reason why it may be a quickly approved proposal if the need arises.

According to the website, when the need for a first stimulus check arose in 2020 at the start of the epidemic, Congress acted quickly, and an overwhelming majority of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, agreed that a one-time payment was necessary. While the second payment to Americans was more difficult to obtain, if the pandemic reaches a level similar to that seen in 2020, politics may be set aside once more if it is in the best interests of the American people as a whole.

While payment has not yet been discussed, it is likely to come up sooner rather than later. COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise across the country as a result of the Delta Variant. Masking precautions are also back in action, with the CDC recommending that everyone, regardless of immunization status, resume wearing masks indoors. There haven’t been any shutdowns yet.

That might change if legislation is passed in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis has been hesitant to reinstate any masking requirements. Despite his reservations, the state has seen a record number of cases, with the total number of cases hitting a high point in the pandemic’s history.