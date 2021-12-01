Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Who Will Receive New Payments Before Christmas?

With the holiday season approaching and inflation at an all-time high, many people are worried about how they will afford to purchase. Some people, on the other hand, may be in fortunate, as stimulus money may be coming their way.

Some people may be able to claim extra money before the holidays and the end of the year, according to The Republic Monitor, who reports that individuals getting the Expanded Child Tax Credits would receive more money in December. Since July, eligible parents have received monthly payments of $300 per kid under the age of six and $250 per child between the ages of six and seventeen. Those credits will expire on December 15, 2021.

Those who did not file a tax return in 2021 but alerted the Internal Revenue Service of their entitlement for the credits by November 15 will receive a larger payout on December 15 than those who had been receiving monthly installments. They will receive a lump sum payment of $1,500-$1,800 per child, which is equivalent to the entire sums received by individuals who received them in monthly installments.

Furthermore, some will be able to get additional funds from their state governments, with those currently waiting for the Golden State Stimulus Check in California expected to receive $1,100 at some time this month, and they aren’t the only ones. According to Finger Lakes 1 news, Illinois citizens could get an extra $200 before the holidays, according to a proposal by Republicans in the state’s House of Representatives to provide single filers earning less than $75,000 a one-time payment. Joint filers with a combined income of less than $150,000 will receive $400.

While the Biden administration isn’t openly opposed to a fourth wave of federal stimulus checks, individuals looking for a bonus before the end of the year are out of luck, as a fourth stimulus check is still doubtful.

According to CBS Baltimore, there are a number of factors at play that are preventing the payments from being made. While inflation is high, the economy has strengthened as a result of fewer COVID-19 rules and increased consumer spending. Furthermore, with vaccination rates continuously growing, the necessity for another check remains to be seen, with the CDC indicating that 74.7 percent of the population has had at least one shot, with 59.4 percent fully vaccinated and 20.9 percent already receiving a booster dose.

