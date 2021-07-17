Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Who Is Still Eligible For Additional Direct Payments?

While a blanket stimulus check to Americans does not appear to be on the horizon anytime soon, it does not rule out the possibility that some Americans may be eligible for government help while the country works to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

While Americans’ demands for a fourth payment have not been met, other aid programs that were part of several stimulus proposals remain in place. There are still programs in place that support people who are eligible, from unemployment benefits and taxes to the child tax credit refund and homeowner assistance.

While unemployment benefits are due to expire in September, and some states have already done so, persons who paid taxes on unemployment income prior to the adoption of the American Rescue Plan may be eligible for a refund if their tax returns are adjusted. According to Cnet, the stimulus package made the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits nontaxable income for single taxpayers, and $20,400 for married couples filing jointly.

Those unable to make mortgage or rent payments have also had access to housing aid. The Expanded Child Tax Credit, on the other hand, is the most recent benefit, which has a potential of being extended for several more years but is only accessible until December. The credit has begun depositing $300 each child under the age of six and $250 per child between the ages of six and seventeen into the bank accounts of qualified parents. This will continue on a monthly basis, while President Joe Biden has stated that he intends to push legislation that might extend it until 2025.

Even though other evidence of economic recovery have made it less probable that the money will be handed to Americans, the prospect of a fourth stimulus check remains appealing to many who are ineligible for those forms of aid.