Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Where Funds Are Coming From and How Much Americans Might Get

While there is no official fourth stimulus check in the works right now, even as the Delta Variant of COVID-19 causes a surge in cases across the country and the restoration of some mitigation measures, some Americans will see money in their bank accounts—provided they live in certain areas.

With some fearing that the fresh wave of cases in the United States could lead to economic shutdowns, which will necessitate more stimulus checks and possible unemployment, calls for further payouts have grown. While an attempt has been made in Congress through Rep. Ilan Omar to gradually roll out a Universal Basic Income program, if the SUPPORT Act is passed, it would only begin issuing $1,200 checks to select communities in 2023 and expand to the entire country in 2028. In the short term, the only ongoing payments available from the federal government are the soon-to-expire unemployment benefits and the increased Child Tax Credit, which is depositing money into the bank accounts of qualifying parents on a monthly basis until December.

While a federal stimulus check is unlikely, at least for the time being, on a statewide basis, some residents in a number of states will soon receive payment help. While some states, such as Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas, are utilizing education funds to offer bonuses to teachers and other education staff, others are using their own finances to distribute money to their population.

California has established its own “Golden State” stimulus program, which includes $600 payouts to citizens, while Maryland has announced its own measures under the RELIEF Act of 2021 to assist individuals affected by the Pandemic. According to KRQE, New Mexico’s state stimulus program will also provide $5 million to residents who did not qualify for federal stimulus check payments.

While a federal stimulus check appears improbable, an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy recently indicated that the bottom 60% of earnings in the United States had received an average of $3,450 in stimulus funding.

According to the Institute's research, the enhanced Child Tax includes earned income tax benefits.