Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: When Will The Next Round Of Direct Payments Arrive?

The federal government may not be depositing a fourth stimulus check in Americans’ bank accounts anytime soon, but California residents may soon see a modest flood of cash in their accounts.

The Golden State Stimulus II is expected to provide two million checks to state residents who are qualified for the program, which has already deposited 600,000 $600 payments. The California Franchise Tax Board has verified two million extra payments will be sent out soon, according to the US Sun, allowing two-thirds of state citizens to be paid. Residents earning less than $75,000 who have a valid social security number and have not yet received the first payment are entitled to collect the check.

Residents who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) will also get a unique $1,000 check because they are not eligible for federal stimulus check payments.

The news that Californians will receive more funds comes as calls for another federal stimulus package continue to increase among Americans. Many have asked the federal government to consider another round of payments, ranging from $1,400 checks for seniors to $2,000 monthly payments demanded in an online petition, especially as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Furthermore, numerous research have revealed that the checks aided the most vulnerable Americans during the Pandemic. Because to the stimulus checks and other programs, the supplementary poverty rate fell from 11.8 percent to 9.1 percent in 2020, according to a report from the United States Census Bureau. Furthermore, inspections were found to reduce financial instability by 43 percent and household food shortages by 42 percent, according to research.