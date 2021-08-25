Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: There Will Be No Direct Payments, But Other Aid Is Available.

With the likelihood of a fourth direct stimulus check from the federal government dwindling, even as the number of COVID-19 cases rises owing to the Delta Variant, many Americans may be concerned about how to cover their bills without help. Other programs, however, are still in effect and may be able to provide them a time to find an alternative solution if long-delayed payments come due.

In the first three stimulus checks, which were handed out in March 2020, December 2020, and March 2021, many Americans found themselves with a financial buffer that helped considerably decrease financial troubles, with most receiving a total of $3,200 from all three. The economy has roared back to life since the $1,400 check was given as part of the American Rescue Plan, making the need for subsequent payments less likely—and no one in the administration has called for another national check.

While some states are providing additional assistance to citizens, those who are not qualified may be concerned about the impact of the lack of another stimulus check on their bottom line. However, there are a few advantages that come with the initial COVID-19 stimulation assistance.

The Biden Administration has once again extended the pause on Federal Student Loan payments, giving borrowers one last extension on the paused payments and interest waiver for six months, in addition to the Expanded Child Tax Credit, which runs through December and deposits money to eligible parents on a monthly basis. The payments will resume on January 31, 2022.

The US Department of Education likely extended the halt in part because the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency announced it would not renew its contract with the federal government once it expired in December, according to CNBC at the time. As a result, borrowers who have defaulted on their loans will require new lenders, and the government is unlikely to force such debtors to start repaying their debts just to change their servicer two months later.

Furthermore, support for renters is still available, even if many states have not yet spent monies set aside to give it. According to Yahoo! News, the most recent stimulus packages included $46.6 billion in assistance to assist renters with past-due rent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.