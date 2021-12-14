Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The petition is only 19,000 signatures away from reaching its goal.

A petition requesting Congress to send Americans periodic stimulus cheques is just 19,000 signatures away from reaching its goal.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition in 2020, urging the Biden administration to provide $2,000 monthly payments to adults and $1,000 to children.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as recurring checks for the duration of the crisis,” Bonin stated in the petition.

“Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, self-employed workers, and those with reduced hours may struggle to pay their rent or feed their families.”

The petition was 19,318 signatures short of its goal of three million signatories as of Monday 7:08 p.m. ET. The petition is expected to become one of the most popular on the platform.

Despite mounting calls for a fourth round of stimulus payments, neither the Biden administration nor Congress have indicated that they intend to adopt legislation that would increase payouts to Americans.

Several states, on the other hand, have since implemented stimulus programs that provided one-time payouts to their populations. Residents of Arizona who found full-time jobs received a one-time payout of $2,000, while those who found part-time jobs received $1,000.

In his announcement, Gov. Doug Ducey, R-AZ, said, “In Arizona, we’re going to use federal money to incentivize people to work…instead of paying people not to work.”

Gov. Andy Beshear, D-KY, is making a similar attempt, having presented a bill that would deliver $1,500 payouts to up to 15,000 residents if they returned to work.

Gov. Janet Mills, D-Maine, also gave employees a $1,500 bonus if they started work between June 15 and June 30, as well as a $1,000 bonus if they returned to work in July.

Residents in California have received stimulus cheques ranging from $600 to $1,100 as part of the Golden State Stimulus program in recent months. More payments may be made in 2022, since the state is on track to have a $31 billion surplus in the following fiscal year.