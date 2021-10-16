Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: The petition for a monthly $2,000 stimulus check has nearly 3 million signatures.

COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to fall across the United States following a summer surge, as a petition for monthly $2,000 stimulus cheques nears its target of three million signatures. However, while internet petitions demanding cash payouts continue to gain traction, this support isn’t translating into congressional pressure.

Last year, Denver restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin started a Change.org petition asking the US House of Representatives and Senate to “immediately offer a $2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for children, as well as continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis.”

As of Saturday, the petition has received over 2,927,770 signatures, including over 43,000 additional supporters in the last month. If it fulfills its objective of three million signatures, it will become one of Change.org’s most popular petitions.

As the campaign intensifies, a senior citizens advocacy group has asked Congress to enact legislation that would provide Social Security retirees with a fourth cash payment of $1,400 in the face of growing inflation.

Throughout September, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures in an attempt to persuade Congress to issue a $1,400 “emergency stimulus check” to assist an estimated 69 million Social Security beneficiaries—including retirees, disabled adults and their dependents, widows and widowers—in dealing with the “unprecedented inflation year.”

According to data gathered by the organisation, the Social Security cost-of-living index is expected to rise by 6.2 percent in 2022, greatly above the 1.3 percent increase in benefits this year.

According to Mary Johnson, a policy analyst with TSCL, “a special stimulus for Social Security claimants might help defray the additional costs some would face if next year’s [Cost of Living Adjustment] knocks them into a higher tax band.”

Several dozen members of Congress—56 representatives and 21 senators—as well as more than 150 economists have pressed Biden to maintain recurrent stimulus payments this year.

However, the Biden administration has indicated in recent months that stimulus is no longer a priority, instead focusing on passing a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan and a multibillion-dollar expenditure package that is central to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

On July 30, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar filed legislation that would establish a nationwide universal basic income system. The proposed five-year trial program would see the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.